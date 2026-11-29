BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police conducted a citywide inspection of 1,154 massage parlours and spa centres to check compliance with public safety regulations. The drive resulted in the detection of 11 violations and the issuance of notices to 91 establishments.

The inspection was conducted following directions from Home Minister Priyank Kharge to ensure that spa and massage therapy centres operate in a safe and legally compliant manner. The initiative also aimed to protect business owners, employees and customers.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Bengaluru’s Chief Commissioner of Police R. Hithendra. Hemant Nimbalkar, Commissioner of Police for Traffic, Anti-Rowdy Squad and Crime Control, oversaw the operation.

The inspections focused on compliance with the Public Safety Act, Health Department guidelines and the employment and visa status of foreign nationals working at these establishments.

The South Division recorded the highest number of inspections, covering 289 establishments. The North Division inspected 250 centres, followed by the West Division with 224, the East Division with 191 and the Central Division with 112. The Anti-Rowdy Squad inspected another 88 establishments.

Of the 11 violations detected, seven were reported by the Anti-Rowdy Squad and four by the Central Division.

A total of 91 notices were issued. The East Division issued 61 notices, the North Division 26 and the Central Division four.

Commenting on the inspection drive, Priyank Kharge said the government was committed to protecting legitimate businesses while ensuring strict compliance with the law.

He directed spa and massage parlour operators not to employ foreign nationals holding tourist visas and instructed them to follow the standard operating procedures prescribed by the Health Department.

He warned that violations of the law and exploitation in the name of wellness services would not be tolerated.

The Bengaluru City Police said inspections and enforcement measures would continue to ensure public safety and protect the interests of employees and customers.