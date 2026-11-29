BENGALURU: The Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) and the University of York in the United Kingdom have partnered to develop technologies that can convert the city’s organic waste into biogas and nutrient-rich fertilisers.

The research initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026. The partnership aims to address the city’s waste management challenges while developing useful products from organic waste generated by households, hotels, vegetable markets and food-processing units.

According to the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, the research will focus on using microorganisms to break down organic waste in an oxygen-free environment to produce biogas and fertilisers. The study will explore ways to make the process more efficient and affordable.

A pilot study is planned at Garden City University’s campus in Hoskote under the leadership of Professor James Chong of the University of York. The research will examine how the technology can be adapted to locally available organic waste and Indian climatic conditions.

A Centre of Excellence is also proposed at Helix Biotech Park in Bengaluru. It will focus on developing the research findings into commercially viable technologies that can be used on a larger scale.

The Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre will provide laboratory infrastructure, research facilities and access to its startup network. The partnership is also expected to create opportunities for young researchers and entrepreneurs to develop waste-to-energy solutions.

Dr. Mohamed Adil, Managing Director of the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, said the partnership would strengthen biotechnology research cooperation between India and the United Kingdom while promoting sustainable technologies.

The collaboration, developed under the Karnataka Government’s Global Innovation Alliance, will also support joint research, researcher exchanges, doctoral programmes and startup development.

The initiative is expected to help reduce Bengaluru’s organic waste burden, limit environmental pollution, generate renewable energy and create new business opportunities.