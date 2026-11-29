BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation has prepared block-wise micro-plans to improve solid waste management across its jurisdiction. As part of the initiative, the Corporation will hold a special phone-in programme every Tuesday from 7.30 am to 9.30 am to address citizens’ complaints related to waste management.

The next phone-in programme is scheduled for December 1, 2026. It will be conducted under the leadership of the Zonal Joint Commissioners, with the participation of the Deputy General Manager (DGM).

Under the directions of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the Solid Waste Management Department has prepared separate plans for all seven divisions. The plans aim to improve door-to-door waste collection, map the streets covered by pourakarmikas, manage auto-tipper routes and identify Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs).

Reporting waste problems

The phone-in programme will allow residents to report problems concerning garbage collection timings, the services of pourakarmikas, waste collection arrangements in their localities and difficulties in waste disposal.

The Corporation has asked citizens to use the facility only for complaints related to solid waste management.

Seven divisions mapped

The plans have been prepared based on the needs of individual areas, considering the number of blocks, households, commercial establishments, population and quantity of waste generated.

They also include details of pourakarmikas, auto tippers and their routes, compactors, Mini Transfer Stations (MTS) and bulk waste generators. Markets, commercial areas, parks, bus stops, playgrounds, hotels, restaurants, garbage black spots and densely populated residential areas have also been covered.

Citizens can register their complaints through the following numbers:

Mobile/WhatsApp: 9480685705

Landline: 080‑22975936 / 080‑23636671

The Corporation said the micro-planning exercise aims to improve coordination and efficiency in door-to-door waste collection, street cleaning and bulk waste management. It has appealed to residents to use the weekly phone-in facility to report waste-related problems and help improve sanitation services.