Bengaluru Corporation paints walls for cleaner city

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Bengaluru South City Corporation has taken up a wall beautification drive to make the city cleaner and more attractive while spreading awareness about cleanliness and civic responsibility. The Solid Waste Management Department has painted colourful murals on roadside black spots and defaced compound walls as part of its Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities. Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh said keeping major roadsides, public places and black spots clean is a top priority. He said the murals are being used to spread messages about solid waste management, while also encouraging citizens to maintain civic responsibility. Over the past six months, attractive paintings have been created on 25 compound walls covering a total length of 2,160 metres across the Corporation's limits. The murals carry messages about environmental protection, waste segregation, cleanliness and civic responsibility. The wall painting work has been carried out in several divisions. In Jayanagar, nine walls covering 630 metres were beautified. Three walls covering 650 metres were painted in BTM, while four walls covering 380 metres were given a fresh look in the Bengaluru South division. Similarly, six walls covering 250 metres were painted in Padmanabanagar, while three walls covering 250 metres were beautified in Bommanahalli. The Corporation said the initiative aims to encourage people to keep public spaces clean, protect the environment and work towards a garbage-free city. Commissioner K.N. Ramesh appealed to citizens to support the Corporation's efforts and help maintain the beauty of the city by avoiding littering in public places.