Bengaluru airport Customs seize 70 kg hydroponic ganja worth Rs 24.53 crore

CH NEWS BENGALURU Customs officials have seized more than 70 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 24.53 crore in seven separate cases involving 10 passengers who arrived from different countries at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, officials said on Monday. The seizures were made on October 1 and 2, with the accused passengers arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Bengaluru Customs said the cases point to coordinated attempts to bring high-value hydroponic ganja into the city through international passenger routes. On October 2, customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and recovered 6 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 2.10 crore. Six other cases were detected on October 1. A passenger arriving from Bangkok was caught carrying 1 kg of the drug worth Rs 35 lakh, while another passenger from the same destination was found with 1.37 kg valued at Rs 47.95 lakh. In another seizure, a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur was carrying 7.90 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.77 crore. Another Bangkok passenger was intercepted with 12 kg valued at Rs 4.20 crore. The biggest recovery involved four passengers arriving from Vietnam. Customs officers seized 29.80 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 10.43 crore from their baggage. In the seventh case, another passenger arriving from Bangkok was found carrying 12 kg of the drug valued at Rs 4.20 crore. Officials said the contraband in several cases had been concealed in baggage to evade detection. The latest seizures underline increased scrutiny of international passengers and baggage at the airport, particularly on routes identified in the cases. Investigations are expected to focus on the source, intended recipients and possible links among the accused. Officials are continuing investigations into the cases.