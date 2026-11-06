Bellad calls Shivakumar ‘King of Price Hikes’

CH NEWS, Hubballi BJP MLA Aravind Bellad has criticised Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over rising prices of essential commodities and increased bus fares, calling him the “King of Price Hikes”. Speaking in Dharwad, Bellad alleged that the Congress government was putting an additional financial burden on ordinary people through repeated price increases. He said Shivakumar had followed the footsteps of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by increasing the prices of essential commodities. Bellad pointed to the recent increase in BMTC bus fares, milk and dairy product prices. He questioned how daily-wage workers and poor families would manage their expenses following the hikes. He also expressed concern over reports of a possible increase in stamp duty. The BJP MLA further alleged that the government was neglecting welfare schemes and delaying payments under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He claimed that pension payments for widows, senior citizens and persons with disabilities were also being affected. He also raised concerns over pending hostel allowances for poor students and funds required for bus operations. He also criticised the administrative expenses of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) units, arguing that unnecessary expenditure should be reduced. He said the government should focus on controlling costs instead of repeatedly increasing prices. Bellad also urged the Chief Minister to compare bus fares with those in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Commenting on the exchange between Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Minister Priyank Kharge, Bellad said political differences should not affect respect for elders. He criticised Kharge's remarks against Kumaraswamy, saying younger leaders should maintain dignity while addressing senior politicians. Bellad expressed confidence that voters would hold the government accountable for its decisions.