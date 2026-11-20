BELAGAVI: District Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan has warned of strict legal action against tractor and lorry drivers transporting sugarcane who violate traffic regulations, play obscene songs or use loud music systems during the sugarcane harvesting season.

Speaking at a press conference in Belagavi, the SP said the police department would take special measures to prevent road accidents during November, December and January, when winter fog often reduces visibility on roads.

He said several sugarcane-carrying tractors were operating without proper indicators and reflectors, while some drivers were parking their vehicles on roads, creating serious risks for other motorists. All tractors and lorries transporting sugarcane must be fitted with quality reflectors and reflective strips, and their indicators must be kept in working condition. Drivers must also possess valid driving licences.

The SP announced that the police would establish special check-posts to inspect sugarcane transport vehicles, with the objective of reducing road accidents to zero. Police personnel would maintain round-the-clock surveillance, and strict action would be taken against drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol.

He also issued a warning against installing high-volume sound systems in sugarcane transport tractors. Vehicles playing loud music that disturbs residents in villages will face action. Playing obscene songs will also invite legal consequences, he said.

The police will confiscate sound systems found violating the prescribed rules and initiate legal proceedings against those responsible. Vehicle owners have been advised to voluntarily remove such sound systems during the sugarcane harvesting season.

Appealing to vehicle owners and drivers to cooperate with the authorities, he said public safety remained the department’s priority and violations would not be tolerated.