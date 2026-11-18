BELAGAVI: Sugarcane farmers in Belagavi district have received some relief after sugar factories announced a procurement price of ₹3,800 per tonne amid growing competition to secure cane for the ongoing crushing season.

The higher offer comes after weeks of protests by farmers demanding better prices for their produce.

Farmers had been demanding ₹5,500 per tonne and staged large-scale protests to press their demand. Following the agitation, several sugar factories agreed to pay ₹3,600 per tonne. With the factories accepting the revised price, farmers called off their protest.

In a fresh development, Ghataprabha Sugar Factory, which functions under the Cooperative Department, announced a price of ₹3,800 per tonne, challenging the offers made by private sugar mills. Balachandra Jarkiholi, a director of the factory, announced that ₹3,800 would be paid to farmers as the first instalment.

He also said that additional payments would be made to sugarcane growers depending on the selling price of sugar. The announcement has added to the competition among factories to attract farmers and ensure adequate supplies for crushing.

Belagavi district has 29 active sugar factories, of which only four are cooperative units. However, the factories are facing a shortage of sugarcane due to drought conditions, which have affected crop availability. This has intensified competition among mills to procure cane from farmers.

Meanwhile, sugar factories owned by Satish Jarkiholi have also announced a procurement price of ₹3,800 per tonne. The matching offer from these factories has further strengthened the competition in the district.

The improved price offers have brought relief to sugarcane growers, who had been demanding higher returns. Farmers are now expected to benefit from the competition among factories, although their original demand of ₹5,500 per tonne remains higher than the announced prices.