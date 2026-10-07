BECC targets road and drainage delays

BENGALURU Local commuters and residents in the eastern parts of the city can soon expect faster progress on pending civic projects. Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar carried out a comprehensive, high-level site inspection across multiple zones within the Bengaluru East City Corporation limits to evaluate ongoing construction, land acquisition hurdles, utility shifting, and overall traffic management. During the extensive field visit, the Additional Commissioner reviewed the status of crucial road expansions and flyover developments, particularly focusing on the busy Varthur and Gunjur corridors. Expressing concern over avoidable delays, he instructed municipal engineers and departmental officers to prioritize urgent tasks and accelerate project timelines. He also ordered immediate patching of road potholes to guarantee safe and smooth vehicular movement for daily motorists. To bypass lengthy bureaucratic delays, officials were directed to maximize the use of existing road widths wherever extra land acquisition is not legally required. In areas awaiting formal land clearance, teams must lay temporary gravel layers to keep roads fully motorable. Furthermore, the commissioner inspected drainage works along the Gunjur Palya and Muneshwara Swamy Temple stretches, mandating proper alignment of side-drains and culverts to prevent seasonal water-logging. Addressing persistent urban bottlenecks, the commissioner called for active inter-departmental coordination with electricity boards and water supply agencies to quickly relocate obstructing utility poles, transformers, and underground cables. He also ordered the immediate clearance of construction debris, waste, and silt piling up near Varthur to keep drainage networks clear. Additionally, municipal staff received strict instructions to repair broken footpaths and cracked slabs in Kundalahalli Colony and along ITPL Main Road to ensure safe pedestrian access. The inspection concluded with a strong emphasis on public convenience. Officials were reminded to set up temporary motorable bypass roads and minimize disruptions to daily local life while heavy construction work continues. Representatives from various municipal bodies and utility agencies accompanied the commissioner during the productive site review. POINTS Inspection directives and focus areas • Roads & Flyovers: Officials were instructed to fast-track ongoing road developments around Varthur and Gunjur, immediately patch potholes, and optimize available road widths with temporary gravel layers where land acquisition is pending. • Drainage & Debris Clearance: Emphasizing pre-monsoon preparedness along the Gunjur Palya–Muneshwara Swamy Temple stretch, the Commissioner ordered immediate removal of construction debris, silt, and waste blocking side drains. • Traffic & Utility Coordination: Directing tighter synergy with departments like BESCOM, KPTCL, and BWSSB, the administration aims to fast-track the shifting of obstructive utility poles, transformers, and cables while improving free-left turns in congested bottlenecks. • Pedestrian Infrastructure: Damaged footpaths, broken slabs, and missing ramps along ITPL Main Road and Kundalahalli Colony must be repaired on a priority basis to safeguard pedestrian accessibility.

Ensuring seamless execution Joined by representatives from KRDCL, BWSSB, and municipal engineering wings, the Additional Commissioner stressed that temporary motorable pathways must remain operational throughout active construction zones to prevent daily commuter distress as eastern Bengaluru accelerates its civic overhaul.