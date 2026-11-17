BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) headquarters transformed into an unusual classroom as India’s renowned ‘Tree Doctor’, Vijay Nishanth, led a specialized training session for municipal engineers and senior officials focused on urban tree conservation and environmental protection amid rapid city expansion.

Organized under the administrative guidance of BDA Commissioner Major P. Manivannan, the interactive workshop was designed to sensitize key planning and engineering staff to the ecological impacts of infrastructural development. During the session, Vijay Nishanth, who serves as the Founder and President of the Project Vruksha Foundation, shared extensive practical insights into diagnosing, treating, and reviving damaged or stressed urban trees. He detailed how heavy construction activities, improper pruning methods, and neglect severely undermine tree health, while demonstrating how modern scientific interventions can successfully preserve mature flora.

The comprehensive curriculum also covered essential urban forestry practices, the strategic selection of native tree species, digital tree-mapping techniques, biodiversity preservation, and critical maintenance protocols to ensure high survival rates for newly planted saplings. BDA leadership noted that as Bengaluru continues to experience rapid infrastructural growth, integrating ecological conservation directly into urban planning and civil execution has become a top priority.

This latest educational initiative builds upon a series of recent environmental drives spearheaded by BDA Chairman N.A. Haris and Commissioner Major P. Manivannan. Earlier this year, on June 27, the authority executed a massive green initiative by planting roughly 15 lakh native saplings across various residential layouts. Officials emphasized that fostering a sustainable, greener capital requires a dual commitment: aggressively planting new greenery while actively protecting and nurturing established legacy trees currently standing in the path of urbanization.