BENGALURU: Municipal administration in the state capital witnessed a major push for financial accountability this week as Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesha G. spearheaded a high-level revenue review meeting at the Canopy Hall in the PUB Building on M.G. Road. Amid mounting fiscal targets, the Commissioner issued stringent directives to revenue officials, demanding the immediate issuance of demand notices and aggressive recovery actions against all property owners with outstanding tax arrears within a strict one-week timeframe.

During the comprehensive administrative evaluation, Commissioner Jagadeesha noted that approximately 80 percent of formal demand notices have already been dispatched across municipal zones. However, expressing impatience with pending collections, he ordered tax officials to saturate the remaining properties immediately. To expedite revenue generation, the Commissioner instructed field staff to conduct house-to-house visits based on localized defaulter lists, personally engaging property owners to raise awareness and encourage prompt tax settlements.

Furthermore, the municipal chief targeted commercial zoning violations and assessment discrepancies. He mandated comprehensive ward-wise physical inspections to identify properties officially registered for residential use but illegally operating commercial businesses. Officials were directed to reclassify such properties under appropriate commercial brackets and levy applicable dues, alongside submitting exhaustive compliance reports. The review also covered complex administrative files, including multiple property assessments, clubbing applications, merger requests, and cancellation procedures, with strict instructions to process all files expeditiously under established municipal codes.

In addition to tax collection, the Commissioner scrutinized digital service delivery under the e-Aasthi software platform, directing revenue teams to clear backlogs for critical citizen services such as converting B-Khatas to A-Khatas, single-plot Khata processing, e-Khata amendments, and property mutations within statutory deadlines. Addressing internal governance, Commissioner Jagadeesha issued a zero-tolerance warning against administrative corruption, declaring that sudden unannounced inspections of revenue offices will be conducted. He strictly prohibited the interference of middlemen and warned that any official or staff member found creating fraudulent user accounts or engaging in systemic irregularities under outside pressure will face immediate, severe disciplinary measures and criminal legal prosecution.