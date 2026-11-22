MANGALURU: The Basel Mission Museum and Art Gallery at Karnataka Theological College (KTC), Balmatta, will be inaugurated by former Union Minister Veerappa Moily on December 2, marking a significant step towards preserving and showcasing the historical, literary, cultural and technological contributions of the Basel Mission to Karnataka.

The four-storey facility, spread across approximately 20,000 square feet, has been established by KTC. Designed by architect Guulshan Roy, the museum will provide visitors access to a rich collection of historical documents, rare publications, photographs and artefacts preserved in the institution’s archives.

The Basel Mission played an important role in shaping the region’s development, particularly in education, literature, journalism, printing, industry and social transformation. Among its major contributions was the publication of Mangalura Samachara by Hermann Moegling. The mission also established the Basel Mission Press in 1841 and a tile factory in 1860, which pioneered tile manufacturing in India and popularised Mangalore tiles.

Another significant contribution was Rev. Ferdinand Kittel’s Kannada Dictionary, which remains a landmark in Kannada scholarship.

KTC, established by the Basel Mission in 1847, has continued to preserve this historical legacy. The new museum will feature several important literary works, including the Kittel Kannada Dictionary, Gundert Malayalam Dictionary, Tulu Dictionary, Kannada and Tulu grammar books, classical publications and copies of Mangalura Samachara.

Historical printing equipment and artefacts highlighting the mission’s industrial contributions will also be displayed.

The museum’s collection includes more than 5,000 photographs documenting the region’s people, institutions, architecture, educational development, industries and cultural life. These photographs will be displayed at a later stage.

The facility will also house an art gallery and dedicated exhibition spaces, allowing visitors to explore Karnataka’s cultural and artistic heritage while understanding the Basel Mission’s lasting influence on the region.