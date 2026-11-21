BASAVAKALYAN: Shree Guru Pujya Dr. Siddharama Bildal Sharan of Basava Mahamani Trust has strongly condemned alleged misleading and derogatory claims about 12th-century social reformer Mahatma Basaveshwara in a book written by Ravi Hanj. He has urged the Karnataka Government to initiate immediate legal action against the author.

Dr. Siddharama alleged that the book contains claims that Basaveshwara looted King Bijjala’s treasury and distributed the wealth among Jangama devotees. It also reportedly links him to the killing of King Bijjala. Rejecting these allegations, he described them as baseless attempts to damage the historical image of Basaveshwara.

Referring to page 158 of the book, he said the author had allegedly described Basaveshwara as a fictional personality and claimed that Vachana literature was written during the latter half of the 15th century instead of the 12th century.

Highlighting Basaveshwara’s contributions, Dr. Siddharama described him as a spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformer who promoted truth, compassion, equality and humanity. He said Basaveshwara’s teachings challenged caste discrimination and supported gender equality, social justice and unity.

He also recalled Basaveshwara’s teachings on simplicity, sharing and detachment from material wealth. According to Dr. Siddharama, his Vachanas emphasised that he had no desire for the wealth stored in King Bijjala’s treasury.

Expressing concern that the alleged remarks could hurt the sentiments of millions of followers, he urged the government to take legal action and initiate appropriate measures regarding the book’s publication and circulation. He also called for steps to prevent the spread of misinformation about Basaveshwara.