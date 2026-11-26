EUROPE: Barcelona produced a strong performance to defeat Sabah 4-1 in their Champions League encounter, continuing their impressive European campaign. The Spanish side controlled much of the match and converted their opportunities to secure a comfortable victory.

Lille delivered one of the biggest surprises of the night by defeating German giants Bayern Munich 2-1. The French club showed determination and discipline to overcome the strong Bayern side, earning an important victory in the competition.

Atletico Madrid also enjoyed a successful evening, registering a 2-0 win against Viking FK. The Spanish club maintained control throughout the match and secured all three points through an effective attacking display and organised defence.

Italian giants Inter Milan recorded a convincing 2-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart. Inter used their experience and attacking strength to overcome their opponents and strengthen their position in the Champions League standings.

Elsewhere, Liverpool defeated Club Brugge 3-0, while Villarreal secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Slavia Prague. Paris Saint-Germain and Roma played out a 2-2 draw, while Sporting CP and Manchester United also shared points after finishing 2-2.

The results produced an eventful round of European football, with several major clubs securing important wins and Lille attracting attention with their victory over Bayern Munich. The competition remains closely contested as teams continue their efforts to progress further in the tournament.