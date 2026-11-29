MANGALURU: A 42‑year-old bank manager from Bengaluru was killed after a speeding car rammed into his parked vehicle from behind near Urwa Gandhinagar in Mangaluru. The driver of the offending car allegedly fled the scene, while some people reportedly helped him escape.

The deceased has been identified as Jithesh, a native of Kannur in Kerala, who was working as a bank manager in Bengaluru.

According to reports, Jithesh had arrived near a mobile canteen at Urwa Gandhinagar in a car with two friends. They parked the vehicle on the roadside outside the Gandhinagar Government School compound. While his friends went to fetch a mobile charger, Jithesh remained inside the car.

Moments later, a speeding car approaching from behind crashed into the parked vehicle. The impact pushed Jithesh’s car forward towards the school’s compound wall. The offending car also rammed into a tree and the compound wall.

Jithesh sustained critical injuries in the collision and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A large crowd gathered at the accident spot following the incident. However, taking advantage of the commotion, some people allegedly took the accused driver away from the scene. The number plate of the offending vehicle was also reportedly removed and taken away, raising suspicions of an attempt to destroy evidence.

Jithesh had earlier worked at a bank in Mangaluru before moving to Bengaluru. His wife is also employed in the banking sector. He had travelled to Mangaluru with friends to attend a wedding. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said preliminary information indicated that the accused driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

“Some people took the driver away from the spot. Considering the allegation of drunk driving and his attempt to evade police after the accident, instructions have been issued to convert the case into culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment,” he said.