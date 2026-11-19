DHAKA: At least 111 people in Bangladesh faced legal cases, arrests, physical attacks or other forms of harassment for expressing their views between January and October 2026, according to a report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

The Dhaka-based organisation recorded 86 incidents across 38 districts.

The report found that 62 people, or 55.9 per cent of those affected, faced action after criticising the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Prime Minister and other party leaders.

Of the 111 people identified, 66 were arrested or detained, including 63 men and three women. Cases were filed against 47 people, while 19 others were detained without formal cases being registered against them.

The organisation documented 66 instances of legal action. These included 36 cases under cyber-related laws, 13 under defamation and other sections of the Penal Code, and 10 under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The report also recorded 23 cases involving criticism of religion or religious figures, 22 linked to comments about the Prime Minister, and 10 related to remarks about the July 2024 mass uprising.

Journalists targeted

Journalists were among those affected. Of the 84 people whose professions were identified, 25 were journalists. Cases were filed against 23 journalists, and four were arrested. HRSS linked cases against 14 journalists to BNP leaders or members of affiliated organisations.

The report also recorded four physical assaults, two deaths following beatings, and eight cases of people losing their jobs or being expelled from educational institutions.

HRSS Executive Director Ijajul Islam said cyber laws had been used against journalists, human rights defenders and others expressing their opinions.