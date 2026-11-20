DHAKA: Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs, Humaiun Kobir, accused Awami League activists on Friday of carrying out arson and petrol bomb attacks. Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Ministry, he described the party as a terrorist group and said some attackers shouted “Joy Bangla” as they fled.

Kobir made the remarks after a reporter asked whether the recent violence was hurting Bangladesh’s image abroad. He said the chant, long associated with the Awami League, had become a slogan for people running from the scene. He vowed that those responsible would be held to account.

The remarks followed a fire outside Kobir’s home in Sylhet late Thursday. Residents said a petrol bomb had been thrown. Police said an object made of cloth or paper had been set alight. Kobir said law enforcement agencies were investigating the incident.

Ban on Awami League

Awami League activities are banned in Bangladesh. Its leader, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has lived in India since a student uprising toppled her government in 2024. Kobir accused party leaders abroad of encouraging violence, echoing a warning from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman about the unrest.

Asked about Hasina’s return, Kobir said it would have to be handled under the extradition treaty with India. He said police would work to identify those behind the attacks and bring them to trial.