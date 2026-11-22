MANGALURU: Noted scholar and litterateur Dr Ramananda Banari Manjeshwar has called for renewed efforts to address the grievances of Kannada-speaking people in Kasaragod and reiterated the demand for the district’s merger with Karnataka.

He made the appeal while delivering the Kannada Rajyotsava message at a programme organised by the Kannada Rajyotsava Celebration Committee in association with Kalkura Prathisthana at Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail. The event also featured the presentation of Kannada Rajyotsava honorary awards to achievers from various fields.

Highlighting what he described as the injustice faced by Kannada-speaking people in Kasaragod, Dr Banari urged the community to formulate a collective plan to raise its concerns.

“Kasaragod has faced injustice on several fronts. We must formulate a plan to protest against the injustice being meted out to Kannada-speaking people. Let us nurture the aspiration that Kasaragod should merge physically with Karnataka and work towards making it a reality,” he said.

Dr Banari pointed to the historical and cultural connections between Kasaragod and Karnataka, highlighting the district’s significant contributions to Yakshagana. Referring to the Mahajan Commission report, he said it had recommended the merger of Kasaragod with Karnataka.

He also questioned the silence of elected representatives on the issue and asked how many Members of Parliament had raised the matter in Parliament.

Former Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Dr Harikrishna Punaroor inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Coastal Writers and Readers Association president Shakuntala V. Shetty hoisted the Kannada flag, while Vidwan Nagesh A. Bappanadu offered floral tributes to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.

Dr M. B. Puranik, president of Sharada Vidyalaya Group of Institutions, presided over the function.

Several prominent personalities from literary, cultural and social organisations attended the event, including former Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy president A. C. Bhandary, Dakshina Kannada district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Dr M. P. Srinath, Bhuvanabhiram Udupa, Ravi Naikapu, S. L. Bharadwaj and scholar Dr M. Prabhakar Joshi.