RAMANAGARA: Municipal Administration Minister H.C. Balakrishna launched a sharp attack on Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, comparing him to the mythological character Bhasmasura and accusing him of making promises without delivering development.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Balakrishna was responding to Kumaraswamy’s statement that an NDA government would come to power in the state. Rejecting the claim, Balakrishna expressed confidence in the return of the present government and said the people would ultimately decide the political outcome.

“Our former boss Kumaraswamy is like Bhasmasura. Wherever he goes, he places his hand on someone’s head,” Balakrishna remarked.

He said that around one-and-a-half years remained before the next Assembly elections and added that opposition leaders would rarely acknowledge the achievements of the ruling government.

Taking a dig at Kumaraswamy, the minister challenged him to seek support from the Centre for social justice initiatives. He also invited him to establish an industry in Magadi, promising that the state government would provide 150 acres of land for the project.

The minister further criticised Kumaraswamy over the Mekedatu drinking water project, alleging that he had failed to secure the necessary approval. He also accused the former Chief Minister of failing to bring major industries to Karnataka during his tenure.

Balakrishna alleged that Kumaraswamy was making repeated promises to people without translating them into concrete development initiatives.

His remarks have added another dimension to the ongoing political exchanges between leaders of the Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka.