HIRIYUR: Farmers, women and rural youth from 21 districts of Karnataka received training in oilseed and coconut processing, product development and marketing during a 10‑day programme held at the District Agricultural Training Centre, Babbur Farm, in Chitradurga district from November 12 to 21.

The programme combined classroom sessions with practical demonstrations at farms, processing units and research institutions. It was organised by the Commissionerate of Agriculture under a State sector initiative announced in the 2026–27 Budget to develop Babbur Farm as a State-level agricultural entrepreneurship training centre.

At the valedictory programme, Rajanikantha R., Assistant Director of Agriculture, said participants gained practical knowledge from scientists and entrepreneurs.

Experts explained oil extraction, machinery selection, licensing, quality control, packaging, branding and marketing. Training also covered processing groundnut, coconut, safflower and sunflower products, along with ways to add value to by-products.

Sessions focused on government support schemes, including the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME), PMEGP, MUDRA and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Participants also learnt about bank loans, solar-powered processing, artificial intelligence in marketing, online sales, exports and food safety regulations.

Practical demonstrations included the preparation of groundnut chikki, laddus and peanut butter. Participants also visited coconut and oil-processing units, the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru and farms to understand traditional and modern processing methods.

Experts demonstrated edible oil extraction, adulteration detection, virgin coconut oil production and the use of traditional bullock-driven wooden presses.

Dr. Dhananjay, Associate Director of Research at the Zonal Agricultural and Horticultural Research Station, distributed certificates and appreciated the centre’s efforts to promote quality food processing.

Umesh, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Challakere, encouraged participants to use their newly acquired skills to establish small-scale food processing enterprises.