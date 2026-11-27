MYSURU: Upcoming artiste Aditya B.R. of Sri Veereshwara Punyashrama, Gadag, Davangere branch, has been selected for the prestigious 2026 Puttaraj Sri Samman, instituted by Sri Guru Puttaraja Sangeetha Sabha (R), Mysuru.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 10,000 and a certificate. It will be presented at the ‘Bhairava Dind Bhairavi’ music festival to be held at Ganabharathi’s Ramagovinda Kalavedike on December 6, commemorating the 17th death anniversary of Padma Bhushan Dr. P.M. Puttaraja Gawai.

The selection committee, headed by Sabha president M.V. Ramaprasad, unanimously finalised the awardees. The other recipients are Shankar Halagatti, Mallikarjun M. Chikkamath, Dr. A.L. Desai, S. Umesh, Dr. Gurubasava Mahamane of Dharwad and Sangeetha Bhimashankar. Sabha secretary Bhimashankar Bidanur announced the selections.