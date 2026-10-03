B’luru Jatre announced: A 10 day cultural festival for December 2026

BENGALURU Moving beyond conventional festival grounds and single stages, the Government of Karnataka has officially announced 'Bengaluru Jatre'—a massive, 10-day decentralised cultural festival scheduled to run from December 4 to 13, 2026. Spearheaded by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda under the leadership of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the initiative aims to transform the entire metropolis into a living stage celebrating art, music, literature, heritage, and community diversity. Unveiling the grand framework during a high-level administrative meeting attended by senior officials including Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and BMRCL Managing Director Dr. P.C. Jaffer, Minister Gowda emphasized that while infrastructure development remains a daily administrative priority, the government is equally committed to enriching urban life and preserving traditional cultural roots. Rooted in the philosophy of Karnataka’s traditional community festivals (Ooru Habba or Jatre), the ten-day celebration is built around the central theme: “Many People. Multiple Cultures. One City.” Rather than confining festivities to a centralized venue, Bengaluru Jatre will utilize streets, public parks, Metro concourses, museum galleries, school and college campuses, libraries, and corporate spaces as decentralized micro-venues. The concept follows the successful blueprint of 'Freedom Habba' held around Vidhana Soudha on Independence Day, scaling the people-owned celebration model from a single landmark precinct to thousands of neighborhoods across the city's urban expanse. Organizers noted that Bengaluru’s exponential economic and technological growth must be balanced with cultural vitality, public wellbeing, and community connection. The Jatre provides a collaborative platform for artists, students, and citizens to co-create events—ranging from neighborhood food festivals and heritage walks to contemporary theatre and classical music recitals. A central web portal and unified social media platform will soon be launched to host the festival calendar, enabling neighborhoods, cultural groups, and citizens to register their independent events and join the citywide celebration.