Aziz Parthipadi elected bus owners' association president

CH NEWS, MANGALURU Aziz Parthipadi was unanimously elected President of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association at its Annual General Meeting held at the AJ Grand Elite hotel hall. He has been elected as President for the fourth consecutive term. Aziz Parthipadi has previously served as the General Secretary and President of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association. He has also served as the President of the East Zone Bus Owners’ Federation. His unanimous election for another term reflects the continued confidence of the association members in his leadership. The annual meeting brought together members of the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association to discuss the association’s affairs and leadership.