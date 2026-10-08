Ayush sector boosts women employment

New Delhi The Ayush services sector is emerging as an important source of employment for women in India, with female participation exceeding 50 per cent in several organised segments, according to the government. The Ministry of Ayush said women currently account for 43 per cent of the sector’s overall workforce. The findings were highlighted in the Ayush Service Sector Report, prepared by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries and released on Ayurveda Day 2026. The report covers Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy, and highlights the growing participation of women across healthcare delivery, education, wellness and allied services. Female representation is particularly high in organised wellness and healthcare establishments. Women account for more than 60 per cent of the workforce in spas and wellness resorts, while their participation stands at 58 per cent in educational institutes, 57 per cent in day-care centres and 53 per cent in hospitals. The Ayush services economy was estimated at $36.92 billion in 2024-25, registering a compound annual growth rate of 16.91 per cent since 2022-23. The sector directly supports around 1.76 million livelihoods across healthcare, wellness, education and allied services. Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said the sector’s expansion is creating employment opportunities across multiple domains while strengthening healthcare and opening avenues for entrepreneurship and skill development. The report also found that more than one million livelihoods are concentrated in local and standalone clinics. These clinics remain the largest revenue-generating segment, contributing $16.21 billion, or 43.9 per cent of total sector revenue.