KARWAR: An awareness programme on vehicular air pollution and environmental protection was organised jointly by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Karwar, and the APD Foundation, Mangaluru, at Government Pre-University College, Karwar, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, Surya Narayana Otepadvu, resource person from the APD Foundation, said clean air and oxygen were essential for human life. He warned that air, water, noise and soil pollution were disturbing the environmental balance and called for greater efforts to protect nature.

He said the increasing number of vehicles was contributing to rising air and noise pollution. Vehicle owners were advised to maintain their vehicles properly, undergo regular pollution checks and avoid unnecessary engine idling and excessive honking.

He also urged owners to follow applicable regulations regarding the scrapping of old vehicles and encouraged the use of environment-friendly electric vehicles to reduce pollution.

Vidya Kavari, Principal of Government First Grade College, attended the programme. RTO staff members Shivaji Shinde and Vidya, APD Foundation Coordinator Geetha Surya, college lecturers and students were also present.