UDUPI: Audit plays a vital role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilisation of public funds, said Yamini T.M., Deputy Accountant General of Karnataka.

Workshop at Ajjarkad

She was speaking at a workshop organised at Dr. G. Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College and Postgraduate Study Centre in Ajjarkad on the occasion of Audit Diwas. The programme was jointly organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-I), Karnataka, Bengaluru, and the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and postgraduate departments.

Yamini said the efficiency of any organisation was reflected in the quality of its accounting practices. Auditing was essential to ensure transparency in public finances and make authorities accountable for the use of government funds.

Role of the CAG

She explained that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) was responsible for auditing the financial accounts of the Central and State governments. At the State level, this responsibility was carried out through the offices of the Accountants General.

She also explained how audit reports were prepared and presented before Parliament. The Public Accounts Committee and the Committee on Public Undertakings examine important findings in these reports, seek explanations from officials and make recommendations in the public interest.

Careers in audit

Senior Audit Officer Mallikeshwari C. spoke about career opportunities available to students in the audit department.

College Principal Prof. Nikethana presided over the programme. Assistant Audit Officer Vishal Kumar Chhatwani, M. Com. Coordinator Dr. Abdul Razak and faculty members attended the workshop.