GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday used the recent Guns N’ Roses concert in Guwahati and popular Bollywood songs to highlight the state’s development and achievements through a series of posters.

In a post on X, Sarma said the American rock band’s performance in Assam was another reason to celebrate the progress made by the state. He added that popular songs and artists had connections with Assam.

“Assam is rocking, and the best is yet to come,” he wrote, giving a local touch to the band’s popular music and the state’s achievements.

The Chief Minister also shared six posters that used well-known Hindi and English song titles to present different government schemes and developments in Assam.

One of the posters was based on the famous Guns N’ Roses song ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’. It showed Sarma wearing a traditional gamosa and hugging three children.

Through the creative campaign, the Chief Minister linked popular entertainment with the state’s development story. The posters used familiar song titles to draw attention to government achievements and schemes.