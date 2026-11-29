Former DCM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan stated that the Opposition will strongly question the Congress government on public issues during the upcoming Belagavi session.

BELAGAVI: Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said the Opposition would strongly question the Congress government over several public issues during the upcoming Belagavi legislative session.

He accused the ruling party of neglecting farmers, drinking water shortages and the demands of ASHA workers while using its guarantee schemes to divert attention from administrative failures.

Ashwathnarayan alleged that farmers were facing severe hardship because of drought conditions, while several areas were struggling with drinking water shortages. He also criticised the government for failing to address the demands of ASHA workers and accused it of not implementing its guarantee promises effectively.

KPSC, health and education

He raised concerns over the NICE project and alleged corruption and irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). He further claimed that patients were not receiving adequate medicines and that the quality of education had declined. Describing the administration as ineffective, he accused the Congress government of misusing power and failing to address people’s problems.

Confusion over delimitation

Ashwathnarayan also accused the Congress of creating unnecessary confusion over the proposed delimitation of constituencies. He alleged that the party had acted against constitutional principles during its tenure and said the Opposition was informing the public about these issues.

‘Save Democracy’ campaign

He said a campaign titled ‘Save Democracy, End Anarchy’ was being organized across various parts of the state through marches, processions and public outreach programmes. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in a padyatra in Kalaburagi, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a programme in Belagavi, he added.

“We will effectively raise these issues in the House and put the government under pressure. As the Opposition, we will hold the government accountable and ensure that it takes steps to address public concerns,” he said.