BENGALURU: Braving chilly night temperatures in the city, accredited social health activists continued their round-the-clock sit-in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 19, pressing the Karnataka government to meet their long-standing demands.

Organised under the banner of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, the indefinite agitation entered its third day after beginning on November 17. Hundreds of health activists, including women accompanied by young children, remained at the protest site through Wednesday night despite cold weather and growing physical strain. Several protesters have reported health issues such as fever and chills during the demonstration, underscoring the difficult conditions under which they are camping out in the open.

At the center of the agitation is the demand for a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹15,000, replacing the current low honorarium and largely incentive-based pay structure. Protesters also seek timely monthly payments, release of pending central and state incentives, reinstatement of ASHA facilitators whose services were withdrawn in February 2025, payment of 2024‑25 arrears, ₹5 lakh retirement benefits, medical support during serious illnesses, and an end to compulsory mobile-app work unless proper devices, training, and data allowances are provided.

Union leaders and activists recalled earlier assurances made during past agitations, stating that verbal promises are no longer enough and that they will not lift the stir until the state cabinet takes a concrete decision and issues a formal order. Although officials have visited the site and appealed to protesters to call off the demonstration, activists refused to back down.

Many protesters voiced frustration that frontline health workers were praised during the COVID-19 crisis yet face neglect when seeking fair pay for their daily household surveys, maternal and infant care, and community health duties. The stir has also drawn sharp political reactions from opposition leaders criticizing the administration’s response as the protesters await word from the cabinet.