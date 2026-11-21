ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police has seized 18,600 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances worth around ₹75 crore since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday. During this period, the police registered 1,452 cases and arrested 2,619 people in connection with drug-related offences. The figures highlight the action taken by the state police against drug trafficking and the sale of illegal substances over the past several years.

Addressing the President’s Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, Khandu shared details of the police department’s efforts to control the drug trade. The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister said the police had intensified its campaign against drug trafficking to prevent the spread of narcotics and psychotropic substances in the state.

He also highlighted the results of Operation Dawn, an anti-drug campaign launched in November 2023. As part of the operation, police teams targeted 534 addresses suspected of being linked to drug-related activities. The operation resulted in the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics, making it a major part of the state’s efforts to tackle drug trafficking.

The figures shared by Khandu show the scale of seizures and arrests made by Arunachal Pradesh Police since 2019. The total seizure of 18,600 kg includes drugs and psychotropic substances, with an estimated value of ₹75 crore. The police also registered 1,452 cases and arrested 2,619 people during the same period.

The Chief Minister shared these details during the ceremony, which recognised the police force and its work. The figures also included the results of the campaign launched to target suspected drug-related locations across the state. Operation Dawn remains part of the intensified action against narcotics trafficking.