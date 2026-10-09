Areca nut growers in distress due to lack of rain

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA The current drought in the state has added to the pain of the areca nut ban. This has left the growers in a state of dismay. Amidst the many benefits of areca nut, such as being a rich crop and low cost, the growers are looking up at the sky as the rains have subsided this time. On one hand, the price of areca nut has fallen, and the maximum price of a rasi areca nut is only Rs. 45 thousand. The large-scale cultivation of areca nut is also a reason for the price decline, on the other hand, the rainfall has decreased and the areca nut is falling before it grows. The homba nut is falling before it sets. This naturally leads to a drop in yield for the farmer. On the other hand, growers who usually water their areca nut plantations by January are now watering them. Due to the decrease in rainfall, the soil moisture has decreased and the colour of the areca nut leaves is changing. If water is not provided on time, the trees die. It takes at least 7-8 years for an areca nut tree to bear fruit. If an areca nut tree that has been cultivated for so many years does not get water while bearing fruit, it will not grow well. Usually, there was always a lot of rain in the hills. But this time, the rain has given up. Due to this, the areca nut yield has completely decreased. Even though the yield seems to be there, it is not gaining weight accordingly. Due to the decrease in moisture in the soil, the nuts are falling from the areca nut trees quickly. The government must come to our aid, said areca nut grower Manoj. Farmers in the district are growing various horticultural crops in an area of 1.76 thousand hectares. Out of this, areca nut is being grown in an area of 1 lakh 46 thousand hectares. The major problems that are seen due to this areca nuts turning yellow, flowers falling before the nuts are set. Sanjay, Senior Director of the District Horticulture Department