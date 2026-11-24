MYSURU: With the objective of providing quality healthcare at affordable rates to journalists, Apollo BGS Hospitals has launched a special Privilege Health Card exclusively for members of the media.

The card was launched on Tuesday at a programme organised jointly by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association and Apollo BGS Hospitals at the Journalists’ Bhavan. Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy and Apollo Hospitals Senior Vice-President (RoK) N.G. Bharathish Reddy formally unveiled the card.

The special health card has been introduced keeping in mind the health and well-being of journalists. It will enable them to access various healthcare services offered by the hospital at concessional rates, making quality medical facilities more accessible to members of the media.

Prior to the launch, a Basic Life Support (BLS) training session was organised for journalists. Dr. Shivakumar B. Basavaraddar, Head of the Emergency Medicine Department at Apollo Hospitals, emphasised the importance of knowing basic first-aid and life-saving techniques during medical emergencies. He explained essential procedures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), which can prove crucial in emergencies such as cardiac arrest, where timely intervention can save lives.

GSS Group of Institutions Chairman Yogatha Srihari Dwarakanath, Journalists’ Association President K. Deepak, General Secretary Dharmapura Narayan and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the special health card had been introduced to ensure quality medical treatment for journalists, and urged all journalists to make use of the facility and take proper care of their health.

Agriculture Minister P.M. Narendraswamy appreciated Apollo Hospitals for introducing the special health card and extending medical services at concessional rates for journalists. He urged members of the media to utilise the facility and prioritise their health and well-being.

As part of the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, journalists who received the District Rajyotsava Awards were felicitated by Apollo Hospitals and the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association.

The award recipients honoured included senior journalists G. Shivaprasad, L.S. Srikanth, M.B. Pavan Murthy, Mohan Kayaka, Avinash Jainahalli, S.K. Nagesh, Nagaraj Navimane, M. Mahesh, M. Beeresh and K.K. Karthik.