BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress launched a citywide banner campaign in Bengaluru against social media giant Meta, accusing the technology company of political bias and unfair content moderation. Spearheaded by Karnataka Youth Congress President H.S. Manjunath Gowda, the protest features large satirical flex boards bearing the slogan “Meta BJP Ka Beta” and referring to Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg as “Mark BJP-berg”.

According to statements issued by Karnataka Youth Congress leaders, the posters were erected across prominent corridors leading to the Kempegowda International Airport, including Sadahalli Gate, Chikkajala, and near the New Airport Road toll plaza. Some banners displayed edited visuals portraying Zuckerberg in political attire while questioning the platform’s neutrality.

In an official press statement, the Youth Congress alleged that Meta selectively removes or restricts posts critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government while allowing pro-BJP content to circulate freely. Party representatives further claimed that the company applies discriminatory standards when moderating hate speech, enables the spread of misinformation, and compromises user data privacy under political influence. Demanding greater transparency and accountability, Gowda stated that global social media intermediaries must function impartially in accordance with democratic principles rather than favoring any political party.

The Bengaluru poster drive follows heightened friction between the Indian Youth Congress and Meta over the past week. Youth Congress functionaries alleged that Meta temporarily withheld the Instagram accounts of senior national office-bearers on November 19 before restoring them shortly after party workers staged demonstrations outside Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram. Meta has not yet issued a public response to the allegations raised in Bengaluru, and the banners have drawn widespread attention from commuters and political observers across the city.