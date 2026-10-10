Anjuman Committee felicitates Sri Gavisiddeshwara Swamiji

Koppal The Koppal Anjuman Committee felicitated Sri Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji of the renowned Sri Gavimatha, a prominent spiritual centre in Koppal known for its religious significance and large gatherings, often described as the ‘Kumbh Mela of South India’. Members of the Anjuman Committee visited Sri Gavimatha to meet the Swamiji, offer their respects and convey their best wishes. The felicitation recognised his spiritual and social contributions and reflected the spirit of mutual respect and goodwill among communities. Sri Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji is set to inaugurate the world-famous Mysore Dasara festival, an event that draws visitors from across Karnataka and other parts of the country. His participation in the inauguration is a matter of pride for devotees and people associated with Sri Gavimatha. The visit by the Anjuman Committee highlighted the importance of inter-community relations and the role of religious and social leaders in promoting harmony. Committee members extended their greetings to the Swamiji and wished him well ahead of the prestigious Dasara inauguration. The delegation included senior Muslim minority community leader and former Koppal City Municipal Council president Amjad Patel; Anjuman Committee president M.D. Asif Karkihalli; and secretary Siraj Maniyar. Other office-bearers and members who participated in the visit were Mustafa Kudrimothi, Abdul Aziz Manvikar, Fakruddin Nadaf, president of the KMU taluk unit, Salim Kotwal, Jilan Mailaik, Ismail Sikkalgar, Habib Pasha, Javid Pasha, Abubakar Attar, Abdul Ghaffar Diddi and Rafi Dharwad. Former Ashraya Committee member M.D. Zaheer Ali, along with several activists and admirers, was also present. The gathering reflected the committee members’ respect for the Swamiji and their appreciation of Sri Gavimatha’s spiritual and cultural importance to Koppal. The felicitation also underscored the value of maintaining cordial relations and strengthening goodwill among different communities through mutual respect and shared public occasions.