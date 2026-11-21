CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to declare Cauvery delta districts drought-affected and provide ₹40,000 per acre as compensation to farmers whose Samba and Thaladi crops are drying up due to water shortage.

In a statement, Anbumani said crops across the delta were suffering because water had not been released from the Mettur Dam for more than a month. The shortage was made worse by a deficit in the Northeast Monsoon, he added.

He said Samba and Thaladi crops are usually cultivated on more than 18 lakh acres across the Cauvery delta districts. However, farmers reduced cultivation to around seven lakh acres this year, expecting inadequate water supply.

Although the Mettur Dam was opened on September 1, farmers were now struggling to protect even the smaller cultivated area, he said.

Anbumani also pointed to falling water levels in the dam. He said water discharge was gradually reduced from 10,920 cusecs on October 15 to just 1,003 cusecs on October 25 because of low storage.

The PMK leader called on the state government to recognise the seriousness of the situation and provide financial assistance to affected farmers. He urged authorities to take immediate steps to support cultivators facing losses due to the continuing water shortage in the delta region.