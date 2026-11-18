PAKISTAN: International human rights organisation Amnesty International has raised serious concerns over the health conditions of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, during their imprisonment. The organisation has urged Pakistani authorities to provide both of them with proper medical treatment and restore their access to family members and lawyers.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Amnesty International said that the continued denial of healthcare, family visits and regular meetings with legal representatives violated Pakistan’s international human rights commitments.

Solitary confinement

The organisation stated that Imran Khan, 74, had been kept in solitary confinement and faced increasing restrictions on contact with others. It also raised concerns about his reported blood pressure problems and said that he had not been allowed to meet independent doctors, despite an earlier Supreme Court order directing his transfer to a private hospital.

Amnesty International also expressed concern over Bushra Bibi’s eye condition, which could affect her eyesight if proper treatment was not provided.

The organisation pointed out that Imran Khan had not been allowed to meet most of his family members since December 2025.

Amnesty further mentioned the detention of three of Khan’s sisters in September. While two were released, his sister Aleema Khan continues to remain in custody at Kot Lakhpat Prison in Lahore.

The organisation has demanded adequate healthcare, regular family visits and access to lawyers for the couple. It has also called for Aleema Khan’s release and urged authorities to respect the family’s basic rights.