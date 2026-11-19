NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a two-day national anti-terrorism conference, with discussions on cross-border terrorism, emerging security threats and strategies to strengthen the country’s counter-terrorism capabilities. The annual conference aims to improve coordination among law enforcement agencies and develop effective responses to evolving national security challenges.

Organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the conference brings together senior police officers from states and Union Territories, central agency representatives and experts from legal, forensic and technological fields. It provides a platform for security agencies to examine terrorism-related threats, share operational experiences and discuss measures to strengthen cooperation. The event follows a whole-of-government approach, encouraging coordinated action among different institutions.

According to the Home Ministry, sessions will examine several aspects of terrorism investigations, including obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, digital forensics and data analysis. Participants will also discuss the effective management of trials, counter radicalisation and addressing emerging hybrid threats. Discussions will further cover methods to disrupt terror financing networks and the development of future-ready strategies to tackle security challenges.

The conference also aims to strengthen institutional capacities by sharing practical experiences and identifying effective investigative practices. Officials will examine tools and techniques used in counter-terrorism operations, alongside challenges faced by investigating agencies. The deliberations are expected to provide inputs for future policy decisions and improve the country’s collective response to terrorist activities.

A capacity-building training programme has also been arranged for state police personnel and practising professionals. It will cover the application of new criminal laws in terror investigations, the use of digital evidence during prosecution, trial strategies and witness protection.