MYSURU: Celebrating the joy of childhood and recognising the transformative power of education, the Alliance Club of Mysore Imperial organised a heartwarming social service initiative at Jeevanadi Seva Samsthe, an orphanage, marking Children’s Day with a meaningful educational outreach programme inspired by the spirit of National Education Day.

The dual celebration was filled with joy, laughter and enthusiasm. A special cake-cutting ceremony was organised for the children, followed by the distribution of toys, sweets and snacks. The occasion created beautiful moments of happiness and togetherness, bringing cheerful smiles to the faces of the children.

Adding an educational dimension to the celebration, the club distributed books and stationery materials to encourage reading habits, nurture creativity and motivate the children to pursue their educational aspirations. The initiative highlighted the importance of education as a powerful tool for building confidence, shaping character and creating a brighter future.

The programme was led by Charter President Shamira Sultana LMF, along with Charter Secretary Taj Unnisa. Club Directors Mohammad Sadiq and Mohammad Asfahan actively participated in the initiative, demonstrating their commitment to community welfare and social responsibility.

The celebration and educational initiative were sponsored by Director Dr. Deepti and Charter Secretary Taj Unnisa of the Alliance Club of Mysore Imperial, whose thoughtful contribution helped to make the occasion memorable for the children.

The initiative beautifully reflected the club’s philosophy that true celebrations go beyond festivities — they are about sharing happiness, nurturing young minds and making a positive difference in society. Through such compassionate and purposeful initiatives, the Alliance Club of Mysore Imperial continues to strengthen its commitment to child welfare, educational empowerment and humanitarian service, firmly believing that every child deserves happiness, opportunities and the right to dream big.