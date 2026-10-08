Alias Rukmini release date announcement set

Excitement is reaching a fever pitch across the Telugu film industry as the makers of the upcoming romantic drama Alias Rukmini officially lock in the exact time to announce their theatrical release date. Fans have been eagerly waiting for fresh updates about the project, which stars dynamic actor Nithiin in the lead role. According to the latest production updates, the much-anticipated release date will be officially unveiled on 11st October morning at 10:08 AM, accompanied by a special promotional glimpse designed to heighten audience expectations. The project has generated considerable buzz ever since its unique title announcement video was released by popular actor Nani, who is presenting the movie under his banner, Unanimous Productions. Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth—who previously earned critical acclaim for his work on Dhandoraa—the film promises to deliver a fresh and engaging cinematic experience. While the core plot details and the name of the female lead remain tightly kept secrets, the production itself has been progressing at a brisk, uninterrupted pace following the successful wrap-up of its preliminary shooting schedules. Behind the camera, Alias Rukmini boasts an exceptionally strong technical crew. The soulful music and background score are composed by Vijai Bulganin, while renowned cinematographer Jomon T. John handles the visual framing, and Srujana Adusumilli takes charge of the editing. Produced by Deepthi Ganta, the creative synergy between the cast and crew has fans convinced that this romantic entertainer will offer something truly special on the big screen. Moviegoers and trade analysts alike are now counting down the hours until tomorrow morning's formal announcement, hoping to mark their calendars for what looks to be one of the most exciting box office releases of the season.