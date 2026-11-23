MYSURU: All India Radio (AIR), under the aegis of Prasar Bharati, Government of India, is organising a series of programmes titled ‘AIR Rising Stars – Youth Music Festival’ at select AIR stations across the country to promote musical appreciation among young people.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by All India Radio, aimed at introducing India’s rich artistic and musical heritage to the younger generation, who are increasingly immersed in social media platforms and reels. The initiative seeks to familiarise young people with the country’s cultural traditions and highlight their significance.

AIR stations across India have traditionally given equal importance not only to classical music but also to regional folk, light and devotional music. Through this festival, AIR aims to bring these diverse and contemplative musical forms closer to the younger generation.

As part of the initiative, Mysuru Akashvani will organise a music festival at the Vijnana Bhavan of the University of Mysore on Friday, November 27, in the evening.

The programme will begin with a Carnatic classical vocal recital by R. Harini, accompanied by C.V. Shruthi on violin, Malladi Aravind Suri Karthik on mridangam, Shamit S. Gowda on ghatam, Y.P. Vikram Bharadwaj on morsing and Shreya Bhimesh providing accompanying support.

This will be followed by a light music performance by C. Sinchana. She will be accompanied by R. Balasubramanya on flute, Sujendra Rao on tabla, Ruthvik Sundar on rhythm pad and Darshan N.S. on keyboard.

Entry to the programme is free for the public. The Head of the AIR station has appealed to the public, particularly youngsters, to attend in large numbers and make the music festival a success.