Air India Express adds 5 new routes from Bengaluru

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Strengthening the aviation hub status of Kempegowda International Airport (BLR), low-cost carrier Air India Express has officially announced the rollout of flight services across five new domestic and international routes under its upcoming winter schedule. The strategic expansion is tailored to meet surging passenger demand, enhance regional connectivity, and provide seamless, affordable travel options for tourists, trade delegations, and business travelers across South India. The centerpiece of the winter schedule rollout is the introduction of a direct international flight connection linking Bengaluru directly with Kathmandu, the vibrant capital of Nepal. This new service opens direct access for pilgrims, cultural tourists, and corporate travelers between the IT capital and the Himalayan nation. In tandem with its international debut, the airline is launching daily domestic flight services connecting Bengaluru to four prominent urban and tourist centers: Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Mopa (Goa), Jodhpur in Rajasthan, and Madurai. These routes are designed to foster stronger economic corridors, boost regional tourism, and facilitate smoother cultural and commercial exchanges between Karnataka and key cultural and industrial hubs across the country. Airline representatives emphasized that the addition of these five routes will substantially scale up Air India Express's daily flight frequencies departing from Bengaluru. By leveraging efficient turnaround schedules and competitive pricing models, the carrier aims to make air travel increasingly accessible for the city's growing workforce and business community. As Kempegowda International Airport continues to expand its global and domestic footprint, these new additions reinforce Bengaluru's position as a premier gateway for seamless air transit.