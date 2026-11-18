NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestine player towards India U17 men’s team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in Kuala Lumpur.

The incident reportedly occurred during India’s 4-1 victory over Palestine on November 17. A Palestine player was seen making a nose-fanning gesture while standing close to Gangte. Footage of the incident from the live broadcast subsequently went viral, drawing condemnation.

In its official statement, the AIFF confirmed that it had approached the continental governing body and requested a review of the available match footage, along with appropriate action under applicable regulations.

“AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. Such conduct is contrary to the fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated,” the federation said.

The complaint comes after an impressive performance by India’s U17 side, coached by Mehrajuddin Wadoo, which maintained its unbeaten record in Group E.

Kamgouhao Doungel opened the scoring in the eighth minute before Palestine captain Yazan Khalifah converted a penalty in the 32nd minute to make it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half was delayed by more than two hours due to heavy rain, forcing both teams to remain in their dressing rooms.

India returned strongly after the restart, with Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam restoring the lead in the 52nd minute. Gangte extended the advantage seven minutes later, while Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia sealed the 4-1 victory in the 89th minute.