CHENNAI: The All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday directed office-bearers across all levels to obtain approval from the party leadership before giving media interviews or issuing public statements on its behalf.

According to a headquarters announcement issued with the approval of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the directive applies to headquarters secretaries, district secretaries, spokespersons and other party functionaries.

The announcement stated that members must secure prior clearance before expressing views on the party’s position through newspapers, television channels or other media platforms. They must also obtain permission before releasing statements or making public comments representing the organisation.

The party urged all office-bearers involved in its growth and activities to follow the instructions fully. The directive aims to ensure that public communication reflects the leadership’s position and maintains consistency in the party’s messaging.

The announcement also emphasised the AIADMK’s identity as a disciplined political movement, stating that the party had been “marching forward as a disciplined movement” with the blessings of its founder, MG Ramachandran, and former General Secretary J Jayalalithaa.

The latest directive comes amid political developments within the party and preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.