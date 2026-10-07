AI survey reveals good road health in North B’luru

BENGALURU Advanced technology is now helping civic authorities keep city streets in check. The Bengaluru North City Corporation has successfully completed a massive road condition survey using artificial intelligence and smart dashcam imagery across 72 wards. Led by Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the modern digital assessment covered nearly 2500 kilometers of roads to analyze surface quality, map surface damage, and identify priority repair zones. The findings bring positive news for local commuters, revealing that more than eighty percent of the surveyed road network is currently in good or adequate condition. Out of the total stretch examined, over fourteen hundred kilometers are rated completely good, while another 600 kilometers show only minor surface wear. Officials noted that moving away from old complaint-based methods toward data-driven technology allows the corporation to target repairs more efficiently and plan future development projects with higher accuracy. Despite the encouraging overall scores, the AI-powered survey successfully pinpointed thousands of specific trouble spots that need immediate attention. Teams cataloged over fourteen thousand potholes across the northern zone, with varying counts reported across different divisions like Byatarayanapura and Pulikeshi Nagar. Additionally, the digital mapping highlighted road cuts and surface damage caused by ongoing utility works, such as underground cable laying and water pipeline projects managed by other departments. Furthermore, the survey identified more than a hundred kilometers of unpaved kuccha roads that lack proper blacktopping. Corporation leaders have assured residents that these unpaved stretches will be prioritized in upcoming urban development phases to ensure safer and smoother connectivity for everyone. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with targeted municipal action, authorities hope to eliminate rough patches quickly and provide citizens with a far better, more reliable daily commuting experience across all neighborhoods.