Agriculture office shift raises questions over rent

Malingaraya Pujar, CH NEWS The relocation of the Assistant Director of Agriculture (ADA) Office in Gadag from a government-owned building to a rented premises has triggered questions among farmers and members of the public. The move has raised concerns over the use of public funds, the condition of the existing building and the need to pay rent when government infrastructure is already available. The old Agriculture Department office, inaugurated in 1996, is reportedly in good condition despite its age. According to local residents, the building underwent renovation and painting just two or three years ago, with lakhs of rupees spent from government funds. However, a report from the Public Works Department (PWD) reportedly declared the building unsuitable for occupation, prompting questions about the basis for the assessment. Residents have questioned how a building renovated with public money could become unfit for use within a short period. They have also sought clarification on whether a detailed technical inspection was conducted before the office was shifted. Allegations of possible administrative irregularities have surfaced, although these require verification by the concerned authorities. The relocation has also created difficulties for farmers visiting the department for assistance. The Raitha Samparka Kendra (Farmers' Contact Centre) continues to function beside the old government building, while the ADA Office has moved to a rented premises elsewhere. Previously, farmers could approach both offices at the same location to obtain information about seeds, fertilisers and agricultural schemes, as well as seek the necessary signatures and assistance from officials. Following the relocation, farmers reportedly have to travel between the two premises to complete routine work, causing inconvenience and additional expenses. Farmers have questioned the need to rent a private building when government-owned premises are available. They have demanded that the Gadag District Administration order a high-level inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the relocation, including the PWD assessment, expenditure on renovation and the decision to occupy rented premises. Farmers from Shirahatti taluk have urged the authorities to stop what they describe as unnecessary rental expenditure and shift the ADA Office back to the government building beside the Raitha Samparka Kendra. They have called for transparency in the decision-making process and action against any officials found responsible for irregularities. The district administration's response to these concerns is awaited. "Information will be obtained about the repair of the building. The building has been moved to a rented building following a report from the Public Works Department stating that it is unfit for habitation. - Chetana Patil, Joint Director of Agriculture Gadag"