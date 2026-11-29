BIDAR: An Agnipath Army recruitment rally will be organized at Nehru Stadium in Bidar from January 5 to 20, 2027, under the aegis of the Army Recruiting Office, Belagavi.

The rally aims to provide an opportunity for eligible young people to join the Indian Army and build a career in the armed forces.

In a press release, Major Chandan Gautam, Recruiting Medical Officer (RMO), said the recruitment rally was being conducted to encourage youth to serve the nation through the Indian Army. He said the initiative would help create awareness about opportunities available under the Agnipath recruitment scheme and motivate aspiring candidates to participate in the selection process.

Rally over 16 days

The rally will be held over 16 days at Nehru Stadium, providing an opportunity for eligible candidates from Bidar and surrounding areas to take part in the recruitment drive. Young people interested in joining the armed forces have been encouraged to make use of the opportunity and pursue their ambition of serving the country.

Major Gautam said joining the Indian Army was an opportunity to contribute to national security and nation-building. He appealed to eligible youth to participate in the recruitment rally and take the necessary steps to pursue a career in the armed forces.

The Agnipath scheme provides a recruitment pathway for young people to serve in the Indian Army. The rally is expected to attract candidates who aspire to wear the uniform and contribute to the country’s defence services.

The Army Recruiting Office, Belagavi, is organising the programme as part of its recruitment activities. The announcement is expected to generate interest among young people in the district, particularly those preparing for a career in the armed forces.

Major Gautam urged aspiring candidates not to miss the opportunity and to follow the official recruitment instructions before attending the rally. He said the recruitment initiative would help connect interested youth with opportunities to serve the nation. The rally will be conducted at Nehru Stadium from January 5 to 20, 2027.