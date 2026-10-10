Adani Defence bags export performance award

New Delhi Adani Defence & Aerospace has won the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Champion Award 2026 for Export Performance in Defence and Aerospace, recognising its contribution to India's defence manufacturing and export capabilities. The award was presented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during SIDM's eighth annual session on Saturday. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Director General (Acquisition) A Anbarasu were also present at the event. The awards recognised achievements across 15 categories, including technology development, product innovation, design, import substitution, manufacturing excellence and exports. The recognition comes as India seeks to strengthen domestic defence production and expand its presence in international markets. Adani Defence & Aerospace operates a manufacturing complex in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with an annual production capacity of 300 million rounds of ammunition. The facility manufactures NATO-standard ammunition and supports the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at increasing indigenous production and reducing dependence on imports. Addressing the session, Rajnath Singh called for greater private sector participation in defence manufacturing, increased investment in research and development, and expanded production capacity to meet the country's defence requirements. Ashish Rajvanshi, chief executive officer of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the company was proud to have its efforts recognised and would continue focusing on manufacturing high-quality products in India for customers across global markets. He added that the company would continue investing in technology and indigenous manufacturing to address the evolving requirements of defence and security customers. The facility uses automated production systems, artificial intelligence-enabled quality inspections, real-time data analytics and digital monitoring. Its digital shopfloor eliminates manual handling of hazardous materials, while digital systems provide complete traceability across the manufacturing value chain.