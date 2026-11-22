RAICHUR: Social activist Channabasava Aroli has alleged irregularities and violations of government rules in development works executed by the District Nirmithi Kendra in Raichur and urged the Deputy Commissioner to order a comprehensive investigation.

Addressing a press conference, Aroli alleged that the organisation had violated prescribed norms while executing projects and misused funds sanctioned under the Special Component Plan (SCP) of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

He said the Deputy Commissioner had ordered an inquiry into certain financial transactions highlighted on social media. However, he demanded that the investigation be extended to all works undertaken by the Nirmithi Kendra. He also sought an inquiry into the alleged role of Mohan Krishna and other officials concerned.

Aroli cited the construction of a cement concrete road at Bichali village in Raichur taluk under the KKRDB’s SCP scheme, with an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh. He claimed that no Scheduled Caste families lived in the area where the road was constructed and questioned whether the funds had been utilised for their intended purpose.

He also alleged irregularities in works worth Rs 1 crore involving the installation of air-conditioning systems and public address equipment at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram community halls in Raichur city.

Raising concerns over the tendering process, Aroli alleged that the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act had been violated. He claimed that only one bidder had participated in the tender process, but the contract was awarded without inviting fresh bids.

He further alleged that the District Nirmithi Kendra had failed to execute the works directly and had handed them over to sub-contractors.

Aroli urged the Deputy Commissioner to order a detailed inquiry into all the projects, examine the financial transactions and take action against officials or contractors found responsible. He also called for measures to prevent alleged irregularities in government-funded development works.