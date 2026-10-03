ACP to investigate MRPL explosion as injured recover

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

The investigation into the explosion at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) plant has been handed over to Mangaluru North Sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police Srikanth. Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy issued an order transferring the investigation from Surathkal Inspector Pramod Kumar to ACP Srikanth. An ACP-led team will investigate the incident and submit a report soon. MRPL has also started an internal inquiry into the incident. All 12 people injured in the explosion have recovered. Rajesh Baptist, a resident of Katla in Surathkal, was treated at a private hospital and is now out of danger. Avinash, Akshay, Jagajivan Singh and Sharath Shetty, who received treatment as outpatients at the MRPL hospital, were discharged on Wednesday. MRPL has announced financial assistance and insurance benefits worth ₹1.20 crore for the family of Manish Karkada, a contract employee who died in the fire accident. The announcement followed protests by labour unions and mediation efforts by MLA Umanath Kotian. The family will receive ₹90 lakh as direct financial assistance from MRPL, around ₹10 lakh under Group Term Life Insurance and around ₹20 lakh under the workmen’s compensation policy. The total assistance is estimated at ₹1.20 crore. The massive explosion occurred at the MRPL complex on Wednesday and caused damage in nearby rural areas. According to the Dakshina Kannada district administration, 54 houses and eight religious and public buildings were partially damaged in Bala, Kalavaru and Thokur villages. The affected buildings included a mosque, a church and a temple. The police and MRPL investigations are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the explosion.