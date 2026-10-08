ACF gets three years for disproportionate assets

CH NEWS BENGALURU The 79th City Civil and Sessions Court has sentenced Assistant Conservator of Forests M.S. Ravikumar to three years’ simple imprisonment for possessing disproportionate assets. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.38 crore on Ravikumar, who was serving in the Planning Branch at Aranya Bhavan, Malleswaram. The disproportionate assets were valued at ₹1,35,29,714.37, according to the Lokayukta investigation. The Bengaluru Lokayukta police had registered the case in June 2014 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Following investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the Lokayukta Special Court. Judge C.M. Pushpalatha pronounced the verdict. In case of default in payment of the fine, Ravikumar will have to undergo an additional one year of simple imprisonment.